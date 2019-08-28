Footy Cash Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Footy Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Footy Cash has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Footy Cash alerts:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash (XFT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash.

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Footy Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Footy Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Footy Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.