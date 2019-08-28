FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,346. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

FORTESCUE METAL/S Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

