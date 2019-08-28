Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,353,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,920,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.83. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. Fortinet had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $2,817,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,642,598. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.