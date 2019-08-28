Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Forty Seven from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price objective on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners X, bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forty Seven stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

