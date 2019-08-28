Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,409,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 5,909,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FET remained flat at $$1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 million, a PE ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,844,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 109,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1.00 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

