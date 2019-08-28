Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 367,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Shares of FBM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 220,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Foundation Building Materials has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $727.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.