Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Up 0.6%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) shares shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.19, 35,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 534% from the average session volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.