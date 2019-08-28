FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 539,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

RAIL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $51.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $73.66 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FreightCar America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 261,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

