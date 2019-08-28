Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Sells $55,100.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 25th, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $302,750.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 213,137 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,570,432.22.

On Monday, July 1st, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 9,780 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $119,609.40.

Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

RESI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth $7,025,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 637,174 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $6,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $6,237,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

