Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Up 6.3%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.50, 758,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 635,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRO. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontline from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Frontline had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Frontline by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

