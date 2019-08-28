FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 399,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

FF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of FutureFuel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,684. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.94.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger acquired 2,895 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.