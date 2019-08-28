Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 142,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,594. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

