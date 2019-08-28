FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $26,076.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Token Store, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00248019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.01300374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093219 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000404 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Livecoin, Token Store, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

