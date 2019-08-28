GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given a $18.00 Price Target by MKM Partners Analysts

GAP (NYSE:GPS) has been given a $18.00 price objective by equities researchers at MKM Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,770,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.46. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mcneil S. Fiske, Jr. sold 16,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $291,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $585,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

