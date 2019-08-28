Gexan (GEX) Price Down 35.2% This Week

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $46,375.00 and approximately $46,782.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gexan has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00896986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00238284 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003929 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,143,052 coins and its circulating supply is 924,357 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

