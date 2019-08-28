Giant Hits Market Cap of $90,370.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including $24.71, $7.59, $11.91 and $70.83. Giant has a total market cap of $90,370.00 and $2,660.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00572470 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005849 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,830,482 coins and its circulating supply is 5,680,478 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.68, $18.98, $20.33, $11.91, $33.89, $7.59, $24.71, $31.10, $10.42, $13.92, $5.63 and $70.83. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

