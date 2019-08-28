Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 909.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,601 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.1% during the first quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 725,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,082,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 186,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,376,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 333.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 13,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

