Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Increased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,822,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,795,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 49,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.68. 3,770,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.