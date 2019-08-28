Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,800.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $199.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,183. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.10.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

