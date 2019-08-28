Glassman Wealth Services Has $100,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $573,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 120,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,261. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $14,025,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares in the company, valued at $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

