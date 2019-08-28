Glassman Wealth Services Has $185,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 683,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 474,916 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,664,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,728 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 108,808 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

JEF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 88,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.