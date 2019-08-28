Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Set at $90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) received a $90.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Glaukos from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

GKOS stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -167.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $183,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

