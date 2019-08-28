Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDIV. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 69,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

