GoByte Price Reaches $0.0415 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $150,961.00 and $7,829.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 462.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

