Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Set at $90.00 by SunTrust Banks

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a $90.00 price objective by SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Godaddy stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. 963,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $189,608.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,947 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

