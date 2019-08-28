Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures (NASDAQ:GSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.