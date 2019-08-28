Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,248.15

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,248.15 and traded as low as $990.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $987.00, with a volume of 2,371 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap dropped their target price on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “corporate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 million and a P/E ratio of 85.09.

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Gooch & Housego plc will post 6519.9992192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider David Bauernfeind purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £15,570 ($20,344.96). Also, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($14.70) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,700.12). Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $4,752,600 over the last three months.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

