Graft Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Graft has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $35,489.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00743597 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004283 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000723 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,272,426,755 coins and its circulating supply is 580,323,755 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

