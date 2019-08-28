Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 12,597 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

Shares of DRQ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,569. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $54.51.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.19 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

