Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 570 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. 1,061,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,339. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.30. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

