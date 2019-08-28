Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 53,494 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 158.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,169,000 after purchasing an additional 498,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,815,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,651,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,248,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 13,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,060. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

