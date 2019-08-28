Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $6,643,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 17.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 208,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 151.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $291,000.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. ValuEngine cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

KRC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 137,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $80.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08.

In other news, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,120 shares in the company, valued at $633,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.