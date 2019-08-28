Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 51.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Docusign by 226.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,330. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $68.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $213.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Danske started coverage on Docusign in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 570,988 shares of company stock valued at $29,449,981. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

