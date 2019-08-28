Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Monro worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Monro by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Monro Inc has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $255,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,285 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. CL King reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.