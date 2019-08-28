Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 470,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 647,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 239,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.