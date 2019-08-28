Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $89,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 58,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,646,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,039 shares of company stock worth $6,454,251. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,949. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

