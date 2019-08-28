Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on September 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.46 on Wednesday, reaching C$64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$52.37 and a 52-week high of C$64.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.30.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

