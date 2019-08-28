Gratus Capital LLC Sells 994 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $218,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,867.8% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,459 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 1,454,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,009,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

