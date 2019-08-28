Gratus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $5,662,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 555,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,731,000 after buying an additional 26,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.