Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.413 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$26.83 and a 52-week high of C$34.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.39.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

