GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 36,752 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 93.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,752 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 29,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 578,823 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,076,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 132,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.39. 62,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

