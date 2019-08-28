GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 40.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.61. 11,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,035. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.48 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. WEX Inc has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $221.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on WEX from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

