GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $821,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 414.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 609.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,660. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CWT stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $55.67. 18,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

