GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $833,000 in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 267.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 82.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $278,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $288,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,572 shares of company stock worth $2,046,791 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,874. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $64.00 price target on Etsy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

