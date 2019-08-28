GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $848,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,830 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $178.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.48. 6,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,994. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

