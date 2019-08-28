GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 267,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 226,639 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 693,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 51,280 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 688,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 68,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $54,624.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

