Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $618-624 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.96 million.Guess? also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.28-1.36 EPS.

Guess? stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,390. Guess? has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $683.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guess? will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Guess? and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Guess? from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,180.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 347,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

