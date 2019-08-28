Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Up 7.4% After Dividend Announcement

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.04, 2,888,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 1,681,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Guess? and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Guess? had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guess? news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,180.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guess? by 4,942.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,190,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after buying an additional 1,167,351 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Guess? by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 419,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Guess? by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guess? by 452.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

