Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,342 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 1,557.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,785,595.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 650,806 shares of company stock worth $12,296,716. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 5,332,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,204. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded HP to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

