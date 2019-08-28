Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 460 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after buying an additional 350,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cummins by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.69. 40,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,628. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.61%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

